Royal fans spot Prince George ‘wiping away tears’ during funeral service

Royal fans believe they saw Prince George ‘wiping away tears’ during the Queen‘s funeral service today (Monday September 19).

It was revealed on Sunday (September 18) evening that George and his sister Princess Charlotte would attend today’s state event.

The move surprised some observers, who claimed the royal siblings are too young to attend proceedings.

Their younger brother Prince Louis, four, however, was not present.

It was the first time the second in line to the throne and his sister had been seen since the Queen’s passing 11 days ago.

But while Charlotte was praised for her sweet tribute to her great-grandmother at Westminster Abbey, others watching at home reckon they spotted her brother sobbing.

Prince George arrived at Westminster Abbey with his sister and mother for the funeral (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Queen’s funeral

George and Charlotte arriving for the funeral proved heartrending for many following the service on TV.

George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, arrived with their mother at Westminster Abbey with their mother Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla.

They later held their parents’ hands as they walked in the procession behind the late monarch’s coffin.

And following the service, as the Queen’s departed and made its way up Pall Mall, the young royals travelled by car with Camilla and the new Princess of Wales.

However, at one point, some fans claim they saw George rubbing his eye to wipe away tears.

Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte sing a hymn with other members of the royal family (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Fans react to George ‘crying and wiping away tears’

“Prince George is crying #queensfuneral,” one Twitter user claimed.

Another agreed: “Little Prince George wiping away tears.”

Another observer admitted they were also moved.

“Prince George wiping a tear has tugged on the old heartstrings this morning #queensfuneral,” they said.

Prince George is crying.

Another person chipped in: “Little Prince George not knowing where to look and biting his lip like he might cry has my heart aching.”

And another also thought they saw George sob.

They said: “I cried at the piper, also when I spotted little Prince George look like he wiped away a tear.”

Prince George appears to rub his eyes (Credit: YouTube)

George and Charlotte leave royal supporters in tears

Elsewhere, for some onlookers, the mere sight of George and Charlotte was enough to set them off crying themselves.

“I am properly crying over Prince George and Princess Charlotte walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin with their parents,” wrote one social media user.

They continued, adding two broken-hearted emojis to their words: “They’re still babies.”

Yep now I’m crying. Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Huge respect ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3yYzzelbt3 — KimLFC⚽️❤️ (@KimFore93) September 19, 2022

Someone else tweeted: ‘The first glimpse of Prince George and I started crying.”

And a third person admitted: “The Prince of Wales and Prince George just set me off crying again.”

Read more: Shock at George and Charlotte’s role in Queen’s funeral after William’s comments about Diana’s

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.