Princess Charlotte praised over ‘lovely’ funeral tribute to her much-loved great-grandmother the Queen

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother as she attended the Queen’s funeral today (September 19).

The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales was the youngest mourner in the assembled crowds at Westminster Abbey.

She is aged just seven.

Princess Charlotte arrived at the funeral with her mother (Credit: ITV)

Princess Charlotte makes nod to Queen at funeral

The young Princess Charlotte arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral with her mother the Princess of Wales.

Charlotte was seen clutching Kate’s hand as they entered the Abbey.

Once the Queen‘s coffin had arrived, Charlotte walked alongside her brother Prince George and the pair took their seats in the front row alongside their parents.

There, royal onlookers spotted Charlotte’s nod to the Queen.

In close-up images, Charlotte could be seen wearing a tiny diamond horseshoe brooch on her black coat dress.

Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch in tribute to the Queen (Credit: Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock)

A shared love of horses

Of course, the Queen not only loved brooches, but she also loved horses, so Charlotte’s choice was particularly poignant.

The two – separated by some 90 years – were both lovers of all things equestrian.

Charlotte memorably asked Prince William for a pony for her birthday and it’s thought Charlotte and the Queen bonded over their love or horses.

At just seven years old, Princess Charlotte is already an avid horse rider.

A lovely tribute to a great-grandmother who so loved horses.

Royal fans were left in tears over Charlotte’s appearance at the funeral – and her nod to the Queen.

“Princess Charlotte wearing her first piece of jewellery. A diamond horseshoe brooch pendant as a tribute to the Queen,” gushed one.

“A lovely tribute to a great-grandmother who so loved horses,” said another.

“Such a sweet nod to her great-grandmother’s love of horses. Catherine and William are incredible at secret messages and tributes,” said another.

“Even Princess Charlotte has a brooch on,” cooed another.

Charlotte arrived with her mother and big brother (Credit: YouTube)

Lady Louise’s horsey nod

However, Princess Charlotte wasn’t the only member of the royal family who paid tribute to the Queen’s love of horses this week.

During the Vigil of the Grandchildren, Lady Louise also made a subtle nod to her grandmother.

She wore a simply black dress and accessorised with a black headband.

However, around her neck she wore a silver necklace with a horse pendant, again paying tribute to the monarch’s love of horses.

Kate wears Queen’s much-loved necklace

The Princess of Wales has also paid tribute in jewellery form this week.

At events earlier this week she’s been spotted wearing both the Queen’s pearl earrings and her pearl necklace.

Today, however, she arrived at the funeral wearing a beautiful piece from the late monarch’s private jewellery collection.

The Princess of Wales wore the Japanese Pearl Choker necklace which was once treasured by the late monarch.

It features a three-tiered pearl chain with a large stone in the middle.

