Prince Harry’s ‘glance of regret’ at brother William at the Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry had a ‘glance of regret’ at brother Prince William yesterday (Monday September 19), a body language observer claims.

Judi James told The Sun that Harry looked over at William on more than one occasion during the Queen‘s funeral.

And she reckons Harry’s eyes indicated both ‘sadness and regret’ when they pointed in the Prince of Wales‘ direction.

Prince Harry and Prince William looked emotional as they entered Westminster Abbey (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Prince Harry’s ‘looks at Prince William’

The royal brothers were mostly apart for yesterday’s services at Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel.

However, William did indicate to his own family to let the Sussexes past to take their seats in Windsor.

And when the royal family entered the Abbey, Harry walked behind the Waleses.

Judi said Harry seemed to look over at his older brother (Credit: Sky News)

Furthermore, they stood next to each other as the Queen’s coffin departed following the state funeral service.

Overall, however, there was very little interaction between the siblings. And some viewers were confused why Harry and William were not seated near one another during the Westminster Abbey service.

But Judi claims she spotted tell-tale signs from Harry suggesting “possible regret”.

Judi saw ‘grief’ in Harry’s face in the moments following the state funeral for his grandmother (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Harry’s ‘stare’

She told the tabloid of Harry: “During the service he was dabbing tears as well as tending to look around a lot and there were at least two occasions when his gaze that was more of a stare appeared directed at William.

“His expression suggested sadness and possible regret.”

There were at least two occasions when his gaze that was more of a stare appeared directed at William.

The former Big Brother pundit also believes Harry put on a “emotional display” as the Queen’s coffin left Westminster Abbey.

Members of the royal family proceeded to march through central London, down The Mall before eventually reaching Wellington Arch.

She said the Duke of Sussex‘s expression seemed to “pucker into a more intense signal of grief”.

Prince Harry and Prince William proceed behind the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Abbey (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Additionally, Judi claims Harry couldn’t conceal all signs of alleged tension between himself and his elder brother during the day.

She added she saw Harry suck his lip in. And during the Committal Service at Windsor, she identified a “shoulder-rolling gesture”.

Judi noted this as the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the floor.

She speculated that could mean Harry was bracing himself for the service.

But she also pondered whether he was “mimicking” the actions of the coffin bearers carrying the coffin on their shoulders.

Judi added that could mean Harry was revealing a wish to be more active role himself.

Harry was accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle for the Queen’s funeral.

However, their children Archie and Lilibet did not attend.

