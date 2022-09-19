Royal fans’ concern for Princess Charlotte as she appears to cry at Queen’s funeral

Princess Charlotte sparked concern as she appeared to be crying at the Queen‘s funeral today.

The young royal attended the funeral with her older brother, Prince George, and her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, one photo of Charlotte, seven, has left royal fans on Twitter concerned as she appeared to be in tears.

Fans were concerned as Charlotte appeared to be crying (Credit: Photo by Phil Harris/Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte at Queen’s funeral

In the picture, Charlotte is seen rubbing her eyes while pulling a face.

She is seen standing next to her mum Kate, brother George and the Queen Consort, Camilla.

Many royal fans expressed their concerns on Twitter.

One person said: “Princess Charlotte, crying at her great-granny’s funeral, being comforted by her mum.”

George and Charlotte attended the service today alongside Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Seeing Princess Charlotte cry at the Queen’s funeral today is heartbreaking.”

A third added: “#PrincessCharlotte breaking down in tears at the funeral is so heartbreaking to watch.”

In addition, a fourth said: “The image of Princess Charlotte crying struck a chord with me. She’s just a young girl who lost her great-grandmother who loved horses just like she does.”

Meanwhile, other royal watchers believed Charlotte just had something in her eye.

One tweeted: “I think she was rubbing her eye. She looked fine in every other photo.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince George left royal fans in tears today as they attended the Queen’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “I don’t think she was crying. She looked well in every other picture.”

A third wrote: “She was only rubbing her eye.”

Earlier today, Charlotte joined her brother and parents to walk behind the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte wore a black coat dress with a matching hat while George, nine, wore a suit and tie.

Watching the two young royals walk behind their great-grandmother’s coffin left royal fans in tears.

Prince George and Charlotte joined their parents (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

George and Charlotte at Queen’s funeral

One person said: “Charlotte & George though, bless them.”

Another commented: “Yep now I’m crying. Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Huge respect.”

Charlotte also paid a sweet tribute to the Queen with her outfit.

She wore a tiny diamond horseshoe brooch on her black coat dress.

As fans know, the Queen was a huge fan of horses and also loved brooches.

Fans noticed the subtle nod to the late monarch on Twitter as one said: “Such a sweet nod to her great-grandmother’s love of horses.”

Another added: “A lovely tribute to a great-grandmother who so loved horses.”

Meanwhile, Prince George was also supported on Twitter after fans spotted him wiping away tears during the funeral service.

Read more: Shock at George and Charlotte’s role in Queen’s funeral after William’s comments about Diana’s

What did you think of George and Charlotte today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.