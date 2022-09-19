Royal fans gush over Princess Charlotte’s ‘reminder’ to Prince George during Queen’s funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted having an exchange at the Queen‘s funeral today.

The young royals attended their late great-grandmother’s state funeral on Monday with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, one moment has been spotted by royal fans as Charlotte appeared to remind George to bow to the Queen’s coffin.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte chatting to each other🥺 pic.twitter.com/VeeVqToZVL — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 19, 2022

Prince George and Princess Charlotte today

As the Queen’s coffin was placed inside a car ahead of a procession, Charlotte was seen whispering to her older brother.

According to royal fans, they’re convinced she told George: “Once they go to the car, you need to bow.”

Awww, bless them.

Fans gushed over the moment as one said: “Both are adorable and show royal qualities.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were supported by their parents today as they attended the Queen’s state funeral (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte today

Another wrote on Twitter: “What a total boss she’s telling George ‘you need to bow’ if I read that right.”

A third added: “She is the best little big sister a future king can have.”

Another tweeted: “She is a Boss Princess, she looks so adorable.”

What a total boss she’s telling George ‘you need to bow’ if I read that right.

In addition, one said: “Reading her lips, Charlotte is saying ‘you need to bow’. What a character she is!”

Meanwhile, others compared Charlotte to Princess Anne after watching her antics.

Charlotte and George attended the funeral today (Credit: YouTube)

One commented: “Charlotte is giving Princess Anne vibes.”

Another added: “She will be a great support for him as is Princess Anne is to our new King Charles.”

Charlotte and George walked behind the Queen’s coffin as it entered Westminster Abbey today.

Royal fans were moved to tears as they watched the young royals walk alongside their parents.

Charlotte was wearing a black coat dress and a matching hat.

Meanwhile, George looked very smart as he wore a suit and tie.

After seeing the siblings at the funeral service, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Charlotte & George though, bless them.”

Another added: “Oh look at wee Charlotte & George.”

The Queen’s funeral

The Queen’s funeral service took place at 11am on Monday at Westminster Abbey. The late monarch will be laid to rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip at St George’s Chapel.

Beforehand, a committal service will take place. It’s expected to be a more intimate affair.

Around 800 guests are expected to attend the service. The congregation will be made up of King Charles III, members of the royal family and members of the Queen’s household.

The Queen will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is a small building within St George’s Chapel.

