The Queen’s funeral: What happens now at the private committal ceremony?

The funeral of the Queen has now taken place (Monday, September 19), with a private final service before her private burial.

The funeral began at Westminster Abbey at 11am, followed by a royal procession and a two-minute silence.

After the public ceremony, the committal service will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Unlike the official state funeral, the committal ceremony will be a more intimate affair.

It will allow family members to say goodbye to the Queen before she is laid to rest.

The Queen will be laid to rest at her funeral today

What is the private committal ceremony?

The service is a more intimate ceremony where the royal family members and other guests will give their final goodbyes before the burial.

Around 800 guests are expected to attend the committal service.

The congregation will be made up of King Charles III, members of the royal family and members of the Queen’s household.

The Service will be led by The Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor.

During the service, the Imperial State Crown, the orb and the sceptre will be removed from the Queen’s coffin by the Crown Jeweller.

The Crown Jewels will then be passed to the Dean who will place them on the High Altar.

At the end of the last hymn, the King will step forward and place the Grenadier Guards’ Queen’s Company Camp Colour on Her Majesty’s coffin.

While this is happening, former MI5 spy chief Baron Parker will break his Wand of Office.

The breaking is to signify the end of his service to the Queen.

The Queen’s coffin will then be lowered into the Royal Vault while the Dean of Windsor says a psalm.

Furthermore, the Archbishop of Canterbury will then pronounce the blessing.

And then, as the ceremony comes to an end, God Save The King will be sung.

King Charles III will say goodbye to his mother today

Fans around the world to watch the funeral for the Queen

Meanwhile, the Westminster Abbey service paid tribute to the Queen’s “remarkable reign and lifetime of service”.

The service was led by the Dean of Westminster, who also pronounced the blessing.