The Duke of York has issued a statement paying tribute to his mother.

Prince Andrew released his statement at lunchtime today (September 18).

Ahead of her funeral, he paid tribute to the Queen, honouring her “compassion” and praising her “love for a son”.

He is the last of the monarch’s children to pay public tribute to the Queen.

The Duke of York: Statement in full

Prince Andrew’s statement was brief but heartfelt.

It read: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.

“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you.

Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, you confidence, I will treasure forever.

“Mother of the nation, your devotion of personal service to thoure nation is unique and singular,” he said.

Andrew then paid tribute to those who have showed an outpouring of grief following the monarch’s passing.

“Your people show their love and respect in in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect,” he said.

Andrew then shared the most personal part of his tribute.

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, you confidence, I will treasure forever,” he said.

He then added: “I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite with no boundary or containment.

“I will miss your insights, advice and humour.

“As our book of experience closes another opens and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”

He then paid tribute to eldest brother King Charles in his new role by saying: “God save the King.”

Prince Andrew seen looking at floral tributes

Earlier this week, Prince Andrew was seen with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson taking in floral tributes to his mother.

The former couple were photographed looking at floral tributes in Windsor.

However, they did not greet well-wishers like other members of the royal family.

Elsewhere, the Duke of York was also seen comforting daughters Beatrice and Eugenie earlier in the week.

This came when they left a church service following the passing of the Queen at Balmoral.

Prince Andrew back in military uniform

Following the sexual abuse allegations, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and stepped back from royal duties.

However, he was present at a vigil held for the Queen alongside King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward earlier this weekend.

Not only that, but Charles permitted his brother to wear his military uniform for the occasion.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Prince Andrew will take on a special role following the passing of his mother.

It’s been claimed that he and Sarah Ferguson will be entrusted with the care of two of her beloved dogs.

