Sarah Ferguson seen with Prince Andrew to view floral tributes for Queen

Sarah Ferguson was seen for the first time today since the Queen‘s passing, joining her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

The former couple, who are parents to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were photographed in images obtained by the MailOnline inspecting floral tributes at Windsor.

Sarah, 62, hailed her ex mother-in-law as “incredible” in social media tributes after her passing was announced.

And she still lives in the same home with Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Sarah Ferguson views flowers left for the Queen

The Duchess of York married Prince Andrew in 1986. They separated in 1992 before finally divorcing in 1996.

Despite her departure from the heart of the Royal Family, Fergie has previously suggested she maintained a strong relationship with the Queen.

However, she was not part of the Balmoral walkabout that involved her daughters last weekend.

Other royals who participated in the sombre outing included Princess Anne and her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. They were joined by Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex, their daughter Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Andrew.

Fergie did not attend the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (September 14), either.

Will Fergie go to the Queen’s funeral?

Sarah didn’t attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in 2021, nor his memorial service earlier this year.

And while she did go to the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she was reportedly not invited to either Prince Edward’s wedding in 1999 or Prince William‘s nuptials in 2011.

However, reports claim Fergie has been invited to the Queen’s funeral on Monday (September 19).

Before today’s pictures, she was most recently spotted in Venice on the day of the Queen’s passing.

‘I will miss her more than words can express’

Fergie wrote a fond tribute that was posted on Twitter and Instagram on the evening of the late monarch’s passing.

The Duchess wrote: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. The most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness. And a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years. She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

“To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend.

“I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

“I will miss her more than words can express.”

