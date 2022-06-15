Prince Andrew and ex-wife Fergie are clearly still close, despite divorcing back in 1996.

Earlier this week, after he was reportedly axed from appearing at the Order of the Garter ceremony, Sarah Ferguson spoke out in defence of the Duke of York.

And she said if she had the chance to live her life over again, she’d still marry the royal.

The couple married in July 1986 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Andrew and Fergie: He’s a ‘good and kind man’

Speaking on Times Radio yesterday (June 14), Fergie was asked if she would still marry Andrew if she had her time again.

She replied: “Oh, yes – he’s a very good and kind man.”

Sarah also commented that their wedding was “an exceptional day”, branding it “just extraordinary”.

She continued: “I think my life is an amazing life. I think I’ve been very lucky. And I am now just beginning my life again. And I think it’s pretty cool to be able to say that.”

Later in the chat, she added: “And, you know, I will stand very firmly by Andrew… a very good and kind man and that’s what I believe.”

Despite their divorce, Fergie and Andrew have remained close (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Andrew dropped from Garter Day

Fergie’s comments came after Andrew was reportedly dropped from attending Garter Day at the last minute.

It’s claimed Prince Charles and Prince William lobbied the Queen about his participation.

The Duchess of Sussex’s pal Omid Scoobie has since claimed Andrew was left “confused and crushed” over the decision.

It’s not the first time Fergie has publicly backed her ex-husband, with whom she shares two grown-up daughters.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine in August 2021, Fergie made similar comments.

Christine commented: “You’re incredibly close to the girls – and Prince Andrew as well, you’ve always had this incredible co-parenting relationship.”

Sarah responded: “Prince Andrew is such good man, he’s a decent man, a thoroughly good man.

“We did co-parent very well, hence the reason why our girls are very solid and feet on the ground.

“But now as a grandfather, oh my goodness, he’s really good!” she said.

Prince Andrew is a ‘kind’ man according to his ex-wife (Credit: Splash News)

The couple tied the knot in the summer of 1986, divorcing 10 years later in the spring of 1996.

They have, however, stayed close, despite the end of the marriage.

