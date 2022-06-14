Prince Andrew could have his honorary titles reinstated, according to a royal commentator has said in latest news.

The Queen stripped Andrew, 62, of his military titles earlier this year. He was permanently retired from public life as a working royal in May 2020.

Removing Andrew‘s titles came ahead of him settling with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre in February.

Andrew settled with Virginia Giuffre in February (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

She had accused the Queen’s second son of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. He has always denied allegations made against him.

The decision to remove his titles also meant Andrew is no longer able to style himself as ‘His Royal Highness’.

Disgraced Duke cannot style himself as ‘HRH’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Andrew latest

Regarding whether Andrew – absent from the public aspects of Monday’s Garter Day ceremony – can ever return to royal duties, pundit Charles Rae suggested the possibility was unlikely.

However the commentator did indicate there may be activity behind the scenes to reinstall Andrew as ‘HRH’.

Charles told ED!: “The fact that Andrew did not attend any public event at the Garter Ceremony was a correct decision.

“I understand that some people at the Palace are trying to devise a plan for him to get his HRH back [and] his charity and military associations.

Andrew should remain completely in the background.

“I think Andrew should remain completely in the background. I cannot see him ever being allowed again to represent the royal family in any public way.”

Prince Andrew at his father’s funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Rebuilding Andrew’

Recent reports suggest there have been talks about how best to “support” Andrew.

According to MailOnline that could include him moving to Scotland.

Could Andrew head to Scotland? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A royal insider is reported to have told the news outlet: “Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given as to how to support the Duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks slowly to rebuild his life in a different direction.”

The source continued: “There is, of course, a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings.

“There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road.”

