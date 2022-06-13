Prince Andrew won’t attend the public aspects of the Garter Day ceremony today in latest news.

During the event, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be installed as a Royal Lady of the Order.

Prince Andrew was scheduled to appear alongside other members of the Royal Family on Monday (June 13).

Reports claimed he was going to attend the whole ceremony including the service inside St George’s Chapel, the grand procession, and the traditional members’ lunch.

Prince Andrew latest news

However, reports have alleged that Prince Charles and Prince William objected to the plan.

A source close to ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship claimed that Charles and William’s “strong views on Prince Andrew’s attendance today are not simply repeatable in public”.

Now, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Andrew will only attend the private events.

They said: “The Duke of York will attend the investiture and lunch today but will not be part of the procession or service.”

Meanwhile, a representative for Andrew added: “The Duke will attend the investiture and lunch but not the procession and service. This was a personal decision by the Duke, taken in consultation with the family.”

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew also didn’t attend the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He pulled out after reportedly testing positive for Covid.

Andrew retired from public duties as a working royal in 2020. He was also stripped of his military titles earlier in 2022 and can longer style himself as HRH.

The moves came before Andrew settled a civil case with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre in February of this year. She had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Andrew has always denied the allegations.

Queen holds talks to ‘support’ Andrew

Elsewhere, the Queen allegedly recently held talks about how best to “support” Andrew.

A report claimed there was an “awareness” that “rebuilding” him should not play out in public.

A source told the Sunday Times: “Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given as to how to support the Duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks slowly to rebuild his life in a different direction.”

