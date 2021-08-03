Sarah Ferguson has baffled Lorraine viewers as she discussed her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York opened up about her former partner on the ITV programme earlier today (August 3).

Speaking with host Christine Lampard, Sarah gushed over Prince Andrew as a “thoroughly good man”.

Sarah Ferguson appeared on ITV’s Lorraine earlier today (Credit: ITV)

What did Sarah Ferguson say?

Sarah, 61, appeared on the show to promote her new novel, Her Heart for a Compass.

During the chat, Christine prompted Sarah over the arrival of Princess Eugenie’s son August.

The host then mentioned Andrew, saying: “You’re incredibly close to the girls – and Prince Andrew as well, you’ve always had this incredible co-parenting relationship.”

Prince Andrew is such good man, he’s a decent man

Sarah responded: “Prince Andrew is such good man, he’s a decent man, a thoroughly good man.

“We did co-parent very well, hence the reason why our girls are very solid and feet on the ground.

“But now as a grandfather, oh my goodness, he’s really good!”

Sarah and Andrew with their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “He can go for hours talking about football and all those sorts of things… it’s a joy to see him really shine as a grandfather.”

Despite their divorce in May 1996, Sarah and Andrew have remained close over the years.

The pair share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

How did Lorraine viewers react?

However, some viewers were left baffled over Sarah’s gushing comments.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Not sure Sarah being on #Lorraine saying Andrew is a good man is going to go down well tbh.”

Another wrote: “Sarah Ferguson on #Lorraine this morning talking about how ‘good of a man’ Andrew is. Get her off please.”

How has ITV got Sarah Ferguson on #Lorraine gushing about Prince Andrew being a great person 🤧 — Mark-Ashley Dupé (@MarkAshleyD) August 3, 2021

"Prince Andrew is a good man" hahahaha ok 🤣🤣🤣 #Lorraine — Kay✨❤️ (@kay__tweets) August 3, 2021

Not sure you being on #Lorraine saying Andrew is a good man is gonna go down well tbh 🤦‍♀️ — Ursula ❤❤ (@ursulaamanda) August 3, 2021

Fergy being very diplomatic today . #Lorraine — colin bastafield (@dobiemanengland) August 3, 2021

A third added: “Listening to #SarahFerguson talking on #Lorraine about ‘family unity’ and what a fantastic man Andrew is, is frankly laughable!”

In addition, a fourth said: “Haha I bet Andy just loves being a grandfather… cringe #Lorraine.”

Another shared: “Had to switch off. Talking about how good a father and grandfather he is?!”

A sixth complained: “Fergie on #Lorraine plugging her book and praising Andrew! Nauseating.”

Meanwhile, another appeared thrilled over Sarah’s appearance.

They wrote: “Wonderful interview with @SarahTheDuchess and @MargueriteKaye on @lorraine this morning.”

