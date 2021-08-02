In latest royal news, Sarah Ferguson has opened up on her mental health struggles following her wedding to Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York was previously married to Andrew, with the pair welcoming daughters Eugenie and Beatrice.

The former couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986.

Sarah Ferguson has opened up on her mental health struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal news: What did Sarah Ferguson say?

But according to Sarah, being part of the Royal Family wasn’t without its struggles.

In a new interview with Hello!, the mum-of-two revealed how her life “changed” after wedding the Queen’s son.

The 61-year-old shared: “I got married to the most wonderful man – it was happiest day of my life, I adored getting married, and it was such a love story and he’s such a good man. But then in about September 1988, it started to change.

For a period of time, I had no idea who I was

“‘Bad Fergie’ sold a lot of papers, but the worst thing about that was I believed every word of it. So every time somebody said something nasty, I believed it, because I was so sensitive and insecure and so I couldn’t come to terms with who this person was.”

The former royal, who is set to release a new book, admitted she seeks therapy after years of enduring tabloid abuse.

She added: “I did have and still have mental health issues, which I work at literally every day, I really do, and I have been in therapy for 24 years.”

Sarah with royal daughter Princess Eugenie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah and Prince Andrew announced their split in 1992.

Despite their divorce in May 1996, the pair have remained close over the years.

Princess Eugenie previously explained: “They are the best divorced couple I know.”

Sarah praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meanwhile, Sarah’s latest admission follows shortly after she praised Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Fergie admitted Princess Diana would be ‘so proud’ of the pair.

Promoting her new book, Her Heart for a Compass, she shared: “I wish Harry and Meghan so much happiness and I know that Diana would be so proud of her sons and their wives.”

Sarah and Prince Andrew have remained closed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also described Diana as her “laughing friend” and that she believes she’d have absolutely loved being a grandmother.

Sarah added: “If she was here, we’d be racing to the bouncy castle with our grandchildren.

“The funny thing is we’d be with our grandchildren running in the egg and spoon race. She was always a better, faster runner than me.”

During the interview, Sarah even spoke about her former husband Andrew, 61.

She continued: “He is a great man and [our wedding day] was the best day of my life.

“I would do it all over again because he was a very good-looking sailor, but I fell in love with him and I think love conquers all.”

