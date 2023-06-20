Queen Camilla was on parade at Trooping the Colour this weekend and her behaviour has made me angry all over again.

Now… You might recall my displeasure when invites for the coronation went out and, without an announcement of any kind, we were all just expected to hail our new Queen. And again when she was crowned. I’m not an anti-monarchist, far from it. But she really is not for me.

And that view was even more cemented – and to be honest I wasn’t even sure I could dislike the woman more – on Saturday (June 17). Yes, King Charles deserves to be happy, and even if she were still alive Princess Diana wouldn’t be Queen. But I really really really – and I mean really – don’t like the fact that she’s Queen.

After Camilla gave her hubby a nagging – twice – on his big day (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla makes my blood boil

Before I’m sent off to the Tower, let me explain why. This weekend, as much as I loved the pomp, pageantry and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour, some of Camilla’s behaviour left me feeling annoyed.

You’ll recall she appeared to give the Princess of Wales a telling off at the (real) Queen’s funeral when Princess Charlotte appeared to be misbehaving, and it seemed to me she was up to those old tricks again.

Body language experts waded in when she was spotted apparently giving Charles a “stern” pep talk during the ceremony. Judi James commented in the Mirror that Charles appeared to be struggling with his horse. But Camilla seems to be a woman of the tough love mentality.

If there’s one man in the country that’s exempt from the moans of a nagging wife (and I say this as a nagging wife) it’s Charles!

“The King seemed to be complaining again to Camilla once he arrived beside the rostrum where she was standing, meaning instead of offering a smile of pride and support her body language suggested she was giving a rather stern-looking pep-talk than involved frowning and some firm-looking head baton nods,” she said.

Even Kate couldn’t stomach getting involved in their marital spat and, after taking one look at the conversation, swiftly turned away!

Nagging wife on display

More of the nagging wife act was on display on the Buckingham Palace balcony, allegedly. A lipreader said Camilla told Charles: “Don’t walk away,” when he started to walk out onto the balcony. It was suggested that she added: “You know I can’t walk on my own.”

Perhaps because he’s used to her demands, it’s said Charles replied: “Oh deary me.”

I’m not entirely sure who Camilla thinks she is, but surely if there’s one man in the country that’s exempt from the moans of a nagging wife (and I say this as a nagging wife) it’s Charles!

Crowds were most likely waving to Kate, not Camilla (Credit: Cover Images)

Centre stage is NOT the place for Camilla

Seeing Camilla wave at the crowds – who were most likely waving at her carriage-mate Kate and the kids – just left me feeling a bit blerugh. She shouldn’t be centre stage – she is an adulterer who helped to wreck a marriage.

Banish her to whatever dark room Prince Andrew currently resides in at Royal Lodge! Bit much? Soz, deal with it.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Camilla will not ever be my Queen. I know we were never going to replace Queen Elizabeth II in our affections, and half the country are most likely with me in willing the pair to abdicate so Kate and Will can take over.

But until then, I think I’ll be sticking with Prince Harry’s take on his “wicked” stepmother. And, just like the ginger whinger, I really wish Charles hadn’t married her.

