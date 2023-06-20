King Charles and Queen Camilla offered an insight into their personal relationship during Trooping the Colour over the weekend.

King Charles saddled up for the occasion in central London, marking the monarch’s official birthday celebrations. Saturday (June 17) was the first time a monarch had ridden a horse during the ceremony since 1986.

The King’s sister Princess Anne, his youngest brother Prince Edward, and his son Prince William also rode on horseback from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade.

The royals later returned to the Palace balcony to observe a flypast, said to include 70 different aircraft. And that’s when an instance of Charles and Camilla the couple, rather than Charles and Camilla the royals, is said to have been spied.

But to pick up on the intimate moment between the King and Queen, royal fans will have needed razor-sharp vision. As that’s because the brief interaction was reportedly spotted by a lipreader.

King Charles and Queen Camilla offer relationship insight

According to the Mirror, Camilla put a hand on her husband’s shoulder and pulled him back slightly as they stepped onto the balcony.

Furthermore, lipreader Jeremy Freeman reckons Camilla was issuing Charles an order. The lipreader claims Camilla told Charles: “Don’t walk away, you know I can’t walk on my own.”

Charles is reported to have replied cheekily, indicating the warmth in their relationship: “Oh deary me.”

ED! has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.

King Charles update

However, that wasn’t the only moment of fondness between the King and another relative displayed on the balcony. Charles also reportedly apologised to his granddaughter Princess Charlotte following an inadvertent clash.

He and Camilla waved to the crowd as they stepped out, with other members of the royal family following after them. Charlotte was right behind her grandfather, and moved around Charles in order to take her position.

However, as she did so she passed under Charles’ outstretched arm. He lowered the limb without realising anyone was nearby and his arm touched the top of Charlotte’s head.

The gestures that followed from the King made it appear as if he was apologising. He also placed a comforting hand on Charlotte’s left shoulder – but the young princess smiled away, almost as if she hadn’t even noticed.

Another charming exchange between Charles and Charlotte on the balcony also looked as if it saw him give her a little tickle.

But at one point during the military spectacle, fans remarked on social media how they felt King Charles’ horse appeared ‘not in control’.

