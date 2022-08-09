Princess Eugenie shares beautiful photos with sister Beatrice to mark special occasion

Princess Beatrice celebrated her birthday this week and in a heartwarming Instagram post, Princess Eugenie shared adorable unseen snaps of both herself and her big sister.

The post was to mark Princess Beatrice‘s 34th birthday yesterday (August 8).

The snaps included a carousel of selfies; one selfie included Zara Tindall.

Other snaps of the pair included them smiling together before the Queen’s Thanksgiving service.

Eugenie, 32, captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much.”

The Princesses have always shared a close bond.

Both sisters are now married and have children.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, and the pair share a one-year-old son named August.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, and they share an 11-month-old daughter named Sienna.

Their parents are Prince Andrew, 62, and Sarah Ferguson or ‘Fergie’, 62.

The Princesses have stepped in to help their grandmother, the Queen, after their father stepped down from royal duties (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Despite their father’s enormous controversy, they have stuck together and helped each other through it.

Reports claim that Princess Eugenie was a ‘shoulder to cry on’ for her older sister during the Prince Andrew scandal.

Not only have they helped each other, but they have also been offering their support to the Queen after Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties.

Fans of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice sent their wishes

Royal fans took to the post’s comments to share their own happy birthday messages for Beatrice.

One commenter wrote: “Happy birthday.”

Another said: “Happy birthday Bea! Wishing you many happy returns.”

“She is a great woman, happiest of Birthday’s Beatrice” replied another.

The Princesses have always had a very close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The commenters also complimented the royal siblings.

A fan remarked: “You two are sister goals!”

“Love the pictures” expressed a fan.

Another simply replied: “Beautiful sisters.”

