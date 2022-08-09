On the left hand side, a picture of Princess Eugenie in an orange dress. On the left side, a half circle frame of Princess Beatrice
Royals

Princess Eugenie shares beautiful photos with sister Beatrice to mark special occasion

Sisterly love

By Robyn Duffy

Princess Beatrice celebrated her birthday this week and in a heartwarming Instagram post, Princess Eugenie shared adorable unseen snaps of both herself and her big sister.

The post was to mark Princess Beatrice‘s 34th birthday yesterday (August 8).

The snaps included a carousel of selfies; one selfie included Zara Tindall.

Other snaps of the pair included them smiling together before the Queen’s Thanksgiving service.

Princess Eugenie on Instagram

Eugenie, 32, captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much.”

The Princesses have always shared a close bond.

Read more: Princess Eugenie shares news with Instagram fans as she’s branded ‘amazing’

Both sisters are now married and have children.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, and the pair share a one-year-old son named August.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, and they share an 11-month-old daughter named Sienna.

Their parents are Prince Andrew, 62, and Sarah Ferguson or ‘Fergie’, 62.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in a carriage with their father
The Princesses have stepped in to help their grandmother, the Queen, after their father stepped down from royal duties (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Despite their father’s enormous controversy, they have stuck together and helped each other through it.

Reports claim that Princess Eugenie was a ‘shoulder to cry on’ for her older sister during the Prince Andrew scandal.

Not only have they helped each other, but they have also been offering their support to the Queen after Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties.

Fans of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice sent their wishes

Royal fans took to the post’s comments to share their own happy birthday messages for Beatrice.

One commenter wrote: “Happy birthday.”

Another said: “Happy birthday Bea! Wishing you many happy returns.”

“She is a great woman, happiest of Birthday’s Beatrice” replied another.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice smile for the camera
The Princesses have always had a very close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The commenters also complimented the royal siblings.

A fan remarked: “You two are sister goals!”

“Love the pictures” expressed a fan.

Another simply replied: “Beautiful sisters.”

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Samantha Womack during This Morning interview
Samantha Womack reveals she has breast cancer as Twitter fans offer support
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 logo and comedian Ellie Taylor speaking on Lorraine
Comedian Ellie Taylor announced as latest Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant
Monty Don smiling
Monty Don ‘could not be happier’ as he cuddles up to new addition
Dawn French smiling on the red carper
Dawn French shows off hair transformation as fans declare ‘love the colour’
Josie Gibson tilts her head to the side on This Morning today
This Morning viewers are all saying the same thing about Josie Gibson’s appearance
In large picture to the right, Johannes Radebe smiles for the camera. On the left in a half circle frame, Johannes and ex-dancing partner John Whaite smile together.
Strictly star Johannes Radebe makes emotional confession about John Whaite as he gets ready for new partner