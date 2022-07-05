Impressed fans of Princess Eugenie saluted her on Instagram after she shared news about the environment.

The Queen‘s granddaughter spent time in Portugal last week as she attended a conference about the future of the oceans.

Eugenie, 32, noted she’d had “an amazing couple of days” at the UN Ocean Conference.

She added the meet-up in Lisbon had involved finding out more about protecting oceans, coral reefs and coastal ecosystems.

And today (Tuesday July 5) it became apparent Eugenie reckons there is much more work to be done.

Princess Eugenie, right, is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice, left (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Eugenie news

The second daughter of Sarah Ferguson and the disgraced Prince Andrew shared snaps from her recent trip this afternoon.

Among the selection of pics were Eugenie standing next to an installation of a tap that appeared to have rubbish flowing out of it.

Other snaps included the mum-of-one – married to Jack Brooksbank – speaking with other delegates.

However, in her upload’s caption, Eugenie shared positive news about efforts being made around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Eugenie reports back

Eugenie, younger sister of Princess Beatrice and twelfth in line to the throne, said she understood fears about environmental issues.

She wrote in her post’s caption: “Sometimes it’s easy to feel helpless.

“So I wanted to share just some of the actions and promises from the conference as examples of how we can work together for a flourishing ocean.”

Examples of how we can work together for a flourishing ocean.

Eugenie then shared further information, including how over a hundred countries have pledged to 30×30. 30×30 is a campaign to protect 30% of the Worlds Oceans by 2030.

Furthermore, she also highlighted Australia is committing $1.2 billion to preserving and restoring the Great Barrier Reef.

Additionally, Eugenie also reported how the UK has pledged £150m to global programme COAST.

Princess Eugenie impressed her Instagram fans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How fans reacted

Several social media users hailed the campaign and efforts as “amazing”.

“Thank you for sharing, this is amazing,” one commenter wrote on Eugenie’s post.

Another person gushed; “Amazing campaign.”

Meanwhile, someone else echoed: “Amazing stuff.”

Fans also urged Eugenie to stick with the campaign.

One person wrote: “Good and important work. Actions are needed urgently.”

Additionally, someone else chipped in: “Keep up the great work.”

And someone else expressed their gratitude: “Thank you so much for all the information and also your commitment.”

