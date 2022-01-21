Princess Eugenie will reportedly “be a shoulder to cry on” for her older sister Princess Beatrice should she have to appear as a witness in Prince Andrew‘s trial.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the sisters are believed to be supporting each other amid their father Andrew’s legal battles this year.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice support each other

The sisters are “supporting” one another (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal expert Jennie Bond has revealed that Eugenie and Beatrice are “very close”.

In an interview with OK!, Jennie said Eugenie will take the role of being a shoulder to cry on if Beatrice has to make a statement in the trial.

She said: “I think Eugenie will be the shoulder that Beatrice cries on if she’s called to make a statement under oath, but that appears to be unlikely.”

Virginia Guiffre claims Andrew sexually assaulted her on the night of March 10, 2001. However, Andrew claims he was at a Pizza Express in Woking for Beatrice’s 12th birthday party that night.

What else was said about Princess Eugenie and Beatrice?

Eugenie and Beatrice are “very close” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal expert continued, saying that due to the Royal Family having such a “limited circle” of friends and family, it’s going to be difficult for the Princesses to find someone who can understand what they’re going through.

“I always thought that William and Harry would understand any situation but clearly that’s not true,” Jennie said.

She then went on to speak highly of Beatrice and Eugenie’s bond.

“I’ve not heard of any disruption of their relationship,” she added.

Prince Andrew’s 2022

Prince Andrew lost his titles last week (Credit: BBC)

Just last week, Prince Andrew was stripped of all his royal military titles and patronages. He will now fight his legal battle as a private citizen.

He will also no longer be referred to as His Royal Highness.

Andrew’s brother, Prince Charles, and his nephew, Prince William, were reportedly instrumental in convincing the Queen to strip the Duke of York of his titles.

Prince William broke his silence regarding his uncle during his first joint engagement of the year with Kate Middleton yesterday (Wednesday, January 19).

“Do you support Prince Andrew? Have you spoken to him recently?” a journalist asked the Duke of Cambridge.

“Not today,” the 39-year-old replied.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s father, Andrew, will face a civil sex trial later this year. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

