‘Trusted’ Princess Beatrice ‘stepping in to help Queen’ after Andrew downfall

Princess Beatrice is stepping into the limelight to help the Queen after Prince Andrew‘s downfall, royal experts have claimed.

Beatrice is “more confident” after becoming a wife and a mother, according to one commentator, and “trusted” by the Firm too.

Princess Beatrice is ‘stepping into the limelight’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Beatrice news

Andrew’s eldest daughter, Beatrice, is ‘stepping into the limelight’ more following her father’s downfall.

Beatrice has been making regular public appearances this spring.

Read more: Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice share touching moment at Philip memorial

Just yesterday (Wednesday, May 25) she was one of a number of royals who stepped in for the Queen at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

The Queen stepped down from attending the event due to her ongoing mobility issues.

Beatrice was also at the Chelsea Flower Show this week. She was at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last weekend too.

Beatrice has done solo engagements, and appearances alongside Edoardo too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice ‘helping’ the Queen

Beatrice used to be a relatively private member of the Royal Family prior to Prince Andrew’s civil case scandal.

However, now she is looking to help the Queen as much as she can, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward.

Seward spoke to FEMAIL about Beatrice and said the princess “wants to help her grandmother as much as she can”.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Angela Levin added: “I think [Beatrice] is a trusted member of the royal family and seen as somebody who is sound.”

Levin then went on to say that it was Beatrice who told her father not to do the infamous Newsnight interview back in 2019.

Beatrice is a “trusted” member of the Royal Family, a royal expert said (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beatrice’s new role

Levin then said that Beatrice is seen as being more confident, especially now she’s had a baby.

The expert continued, explaining that Beatrice is seen as someone “reliable” with “good judgement”.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties back in 2019.

He is not going to be appearing on the balcony for Trooping the Colour next month.

Beatrice is expected to be there, however.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.