With Prince Harry making news headlines over allegations his marriage is on the rocks, it’s been reported that he could find a “shoulder to cry on” from an unlikely confidante.

Rumours have been rife these past couple of weeks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading for the divorce courts. While the couple have neither confirmed nor denied the allegations, several royal sources have waded in.

Some have suggested that Harry is spending his time in a series of motels to have a break away from Meghan, others have claimed that he has already hired a top divorce lawyer. And now it seems the Princess of Wales has “reached out” to her brother-in-law to offer support.

Prince Harry is back in the UK this week, but will he reconnect with his family members? (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Support from Kate amid UK visit?

Harry is in the UK this week, giving evidence in his case at the High Court. He’s already found himself in trouble with the judge, though, after arriving late. This is because he was celebrating daughter Lilibet’s second birthday at home in California.

Earlier today, reports surfaced that he may spend time with cousin Princess Eugenie during his trip back to Blighty. It would be perfect timing given that she’s just given birth to her second baby.

But could he also enjoy another family reunion, this time with the Princess of Wales? According to a royal source, Kate is said to have reached out to Harry “discreetly” to offer him a “shoulder to cry on”.

‘She still cares about him’

The insider alleged to this week’s Closer magazine: “Kate usually turns her head away from any malicious rumours, but naturally she has been privy to the gossip about Harry being unhappy in the States. For her, whatever has gone on between Harry and the family, she still cares about him.”

Meghan will be even more concerned that she’s on hand to give Harry advice while they go through a tough patch.

They then went on to claim: “She has discreetly let him know that if he decides he needs a break from the stresses in America, she’s happy to be a confidante and a shoulder to cry on. Kate has made it clear Harry can call her whenever he wants.”

It’s been reported that Kate has let Harry know she’ll be his ‘shoulder to cry on’ (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s reunion with Harry will ‘rile’ Meghan

The source also went on to speculate how Meghan would feel about Harry reconnecting with his sister-in-law. And it seems she wouldn’t be thrilled at such a development.

They alleged: “While Kate will always forgive Harry, she knows that being Harry’s confidante in the UK will rile Meghan, who has always felt that Kate tried to turn Harry against her. Meghan will be even more concerned that she’s on hand to give Harry advice while they go through a tough patch. But Kate won’t be told what to do and she’ll rise above the hate.””

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

