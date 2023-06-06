Duke of Sussex tipped to have royal family reunion amid claims UK visit is perfectly timed

The Duke of Sussex is tipped to have a Royal Family reunion this week, amid claims his trip back to the UK is “perfectly timed”.

Harry is back in the country to give evidence in court amid an ongoing phone hacking lawsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie welcomes second son

Yesterday (Monday, June 5), it was announced that Princess Eugenie had welcomed her second son with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The couple welcomed their first child – August – back in 2021.

Eugenie took to Instagram yesterday to share a snap of her new son. She also revealed his adorable name too.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she captioned the post.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald,” she then said.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already,” she then added.

Harry could meet the new arrival (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex UK return ‘perfectly timed’

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is back in the country this week to give evidence in court. The Duke of Sussex will be giving evidence in his ongoing court case against Mirror News Group.

While the Duke is mainly back in the UK for the court case, it has been speculated that his “perfectly timed” trip back home could also result in a royal reunion.

It is well known that Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have a close bond. Prince Andrew’s daughter has been over to the US to visit Prince Harry and his family on a number of occasions since their move in 2020.

However, if Harry were to meet the latest arrival in the Royal Family, it likely wouldn’t be documented online.

ED! has contacted Harry’s reps for comment.

Harry was slammed by the judge (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex blasted for court no-show

In other news, Harry came under fire yesterday (Monday, June 5) for not appearing in court. The Duke was blasted by the judge in his phone hacking trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers at the High Court.

Harry’s barrister explained that Harry was “unavailable” on the first day of the trial as he was celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet’s birthday on Sunday (June 4). Harry left LA Sunday night after celebrating with his family.

However, Mr. Justice Fancourt seemed unimpressed. He then confessed he was “surprised” by Harry’s no-show. “I’m a little surprised that the first witness is not going to be available today?” he is believed to have said.

Harry’s barrister defended him, claiming he was in “a different category” due to his “travel and security” arrangements.

The Duke will be the first senior royal to give evidence in court in 132 years today. The last time a senior British royal gave evidence in court involved Edward VII. Before he became King, he was a witness in a slander trial in 1891 over a card game.

Read more: Bombshell emails ‘reveal Prince Andrew may have lied about Epstein friendship’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.