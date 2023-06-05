Princess Eugenie welcomes second baby with husband Jack as she shares first pictures and tot’s adorable name

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second baby together.

Buckingham Palace announced in January that Eugenie, King Charles‘ niece, was pregnant.

And, this afternoon (June 5), the royal announced the new arrival had been delivered.

Princess Eugenie baby news

Posting on Instagram, Eugenie said: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Royal fans were quick to send their love. One said: “Just gorgeous. Many many congratulations to you all.” Another added: “Congratulations.” A third then commented: “Such a cute picture of August & Ernest together.”

Eugenie’s pregnancy announcement

Eugenie, who is the late Queen’s granddaughter, revealed her pregnancy news in January. She shared a photo on Instagram, showing her son August pressing his face up against his mum’s tummy. She wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie’s mum, also shared the family’s news. Posting another photo on Instagram, she shared a cute snap of August wearing a yellow raincoat, jumping in puddles. She wrote: “You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven… So deeply grateful.”

Buckingham Palace announced the news of Eugenie’s second pregnancy. A statement read: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second baby

Princess Eugenie shares rare photo of August

Despite being part of the most famous family in the world, Eugenie is very careful about what she shares. But she recently delighted fans by posting some rare snaps of August, two, alongside her sister Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna.

To mark World Earth Day in April, she told followers: “Today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it.” The photos she shared gave fans a glimpse into the family’s life. As well as the photo of her son and his cousin, she shared images of herself, as well as August with his dad, Jack.

The first image showed August and Sienna gazing at penguins in a pool. Explaining it, Eugenie wrote: “August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It’s part of the Zoological Society of London, a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work.”

Jack Brooksbank and Eugenie

Eugenie – who is Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter – married Jack at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They took their vows in October 2018.

They then welcomed little August on February 9, 2021.

