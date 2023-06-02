In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex was caught in a rather “embarrassing” moment during hubby Prince Harry’s polo match.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2018, are often seen by each other’s side when out and about.

But back in 2022, Meghan’s appearance at Harry’s polo patch got plenty of people talking. So much so that one TV presenter declared it the “most cringeworthy thing I’ve seen”.

Meghan got people talking when she attended Harry’s polo match (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle News: Royal ‘pushes for prime spot’

In May last year, Meg was on hand to award Harry and his team, Los Padres, with a trophy they bagged at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

And in footage, shared by Sky News Australia, things took an awkward turn when Meghan allegedly “pushed for a prime spot on the podium”.

The former actress appears to try and take a trophy of one of Harry’s players – but he doesn’t let go. She is then obscured when two teammates lift another trophy over her head. Trying to edge into the shot, Meg then eventually ducks underneath the trophy to be visible.

Meghan Markle performance branded ‘very embarrassing’

The Sky News newsreader didn’t hold back as she recalled the situation with viewers. She began: “Now I’ve got to play you this most cringiest thing I’ve seen this week. Meghan Markle in really awkward encounter after she tried to join her husbands and his polo teammates on stage.”

The TV presenter went on to brand the footage as “so cringeworthy”. She then added: “I don’t know why she’s up there but she’s seen pushing for a prime spot on the podium.” Not done with her rant, she then claimed Harry’s teammates “were having none of it” with even Harry “not paying her attention”.

She finished off her savage rant by raging: “The whole thing is a catastrophe and very embarrassing.”

Meg’s behaviour was branded ’embarrassing’ (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan to stop speaking out about royal family?

In other Meghan news, it appears she and Harry are finally tipped to stop speaking out against the royal family.

Since quitting The Firm and relocating to California in January 2020, Harry and Meghan have openly shared their opinions on King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Palace.

However, it has now been reported that the pair no longer wish to discuss the royal family – and the reason behind this decision has also been “revealed”.

‘That period of their life is over’

According to inside sources at The Sun, they have “run out of material” to share about the royal family. In a comment that will surely come as music to the ears of Harry’s family, the insider claimed: “That period of their life is over – as there is nothing left to say.”

Over the past couple of years, the pair have dropped numerous bombshells about the royal family.

In 2021, Harry and Meghan both sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The pair also released their own Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, last year.

It didn’t stop there, however. In January, Harry released his own memoir, Spare, which was definitely met with a mixed reaction.

Spare became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. But BBC’s royal correspondent Sean Coughlan described it as the “weirdest book ever written by a royal”.

