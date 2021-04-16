In latest Prince Harry news, Charles and William are reportedly still unable to move past his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Sussex is set to reunite with his family this weekend as he attends the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Phillip.

Now, a royal expert has claimed things may still be frosty between the trio.

Prince Harry recently arrived in the UK ahead of Philip‘s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Prince Harry?

According to royal correspondent Russell Myers, the problems between the family are “still very raw”.

Appearing on Lorraine today (April 16), he claimed: “It’s not the occasion to bring that all up.

“The family will be hoping they can put those disputes aside.”

The wounds are still very, very raw

Furthermore, Russell explained that Charles and William are still likely to be hurting over the allegations.

The expert added: “This isn’t the time or the place to move past it. The wounds are still very, very raw.

“This is all about commemorating the Duke and the brothers won’t want to detract from that. This isn’t the right time.”

Prince William and Prince Harry had a close bond for most of their lives (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke of Sussex reaches out

Meanwhile, earlier this week, reports suggested Harry reached out to his family to “park any disputes”.

A source told the Mirror: “Despite everything that has gone on and the wounds are still pretty raw, everyone is hoping any disputes will be parked for another day.

“This is about giving the Duke the send off he deserves surrounded by his family.”

In addition, new details on Philip’s funeral were recently confirmed to the public.

The funeral will take place this Saturday at St George’s Chapel.

Due to Covid regulations, only 30 guests will attend the ceremony.

Prince Charles is still likely to be ‘hurting’ (Credit: SplashNews)

The guests include Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward and their respective spouses.

All of the duke’s grandchildren and their respective spouses will attend as well as the Queen’s first cousins, the children of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip’s German relatives.

In addition, close friend of the Duke, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, will attend.

During the procession, William and Harry will not stand shoulder to shoulder.

Meanwhile, it’s believed the Duke of Sussex will return to the Los Angeles shortly after the ceremony.

Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, told ED!: “It would not be the right moment for emotional discussions so as far as Harry is concerned the sooner he can get back to Meghan and Archie the better.”

