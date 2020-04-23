Prince Charles cuddles Prince Louis in beautiful photo to mark his second birthday

Prince Charles has shared an adorable picture of him hugging Prince Louis to mark the little boy's second birthday.

In the cute black and white snap, a relaxed looking Charles lifts his gorgeous grandson up into a huge embrace.

Alongside the image shared on Twitter, a birthday message read: "A very happy birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today.

A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. 🎂



The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales.

"The young Prince enjoys a hug from his grandfather the Prince of Wales."

It's not clear where the picture was taken but it looks as if they pair are enjoying time in one of the Royal gardens.

Fans loved the photo

Twitter users gushed over the picture, with one writing: "What an absolutely beautiful photograph of such a clearly strong bond!"

"What a beautiful photo. Prince Louis surely loves his grandpa Wales," another commented.

A third said: "I hope the pandemic will end soon and Grandpa Wales will give his grandchildren as many hugs and kisses as possible."

Prince Louis is two today! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The heartwarming image is obviously a favourite of Prince Charles'.

It sits in pride of place on top of his piano in the drawing room at Birkhall, his home on the Queen's Balmoral Estate.

Charles' birthday message for Prince Louis comes after Kate and William shared some super cute images of their son to mark the occasion.

The sweet snaps show Prince Louis grinning at the camera while working on some artwork.

The cute prince can be seen with rainbow paint on his hands while he makes a handprint rainbow picture.

The images were taken by budding amateur photographer Kate.

In a follow up post, Kate and William hilariously shared an Instagram V Reality version of the Prince smearing the paint all over his face.

Instagram Vs Reality

Meanwhile, Kate recently spoke about how she loves doing arts and crafts with her children.

She said on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast: "I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts.

"I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

