William and Kate share new pictures of Prince Louis for his second birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared the cutest new pictures of Prince Louis for his birthday.

Their youngest child is celebrating his second birthday today, Thursday, April 23.

Prince Louis turns two today! (Credit: Splash)

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday!

The three snaps include one portrait of the toddler grinning impishly at the camera.

He has rainbow stripes of paint across his hands, and is wearing a blue and white Gingham shirt.

The second, shown on the Kensington Royals Instagram page, shows his handprint painting.

The third sees Louis hold his paint-covered hands perilously close to his face!

The charming photographs were captured by his talented mum, Catherine.

The accompanying message read: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday!

"We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April."

The artwork is topical because rainbows have become a symbol of hope and appreciation for key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many children are displaying their pictures in the windows of their homes.

Meanwhile, Catherine, recently spoke about how much she enjoys doing arts and crafts with Louis and her other children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.

She said: "Those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood.

"I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us.

"I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

Catherine also revealed she is passionate about spending time outdoors with her kids.

She added: "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about.

"I think it's so great for physical and mental well being and laying [developmental] foundations.

"It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this'. And actually, it's so simple."

