Royal Family shares videos of the Queen to mark 94th birthday

The Royal Family has shared a collection of private videos to mark the 94th birthday of Her Majesty the Queen.

Amid reports that a number of events due to mark the monarch's special day have been cancelled, Buckingham Palace has instead shared a special message on social media to celebrate.

Posted across the Royal Family's various channels, the tribute features private footage of the Queen as a child.

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉



🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

In one black-and-white clip, from when she was a toddler, she pushes a pram as she walks alongside the Queen Mother.

The Queen as a child

In another, she plays with her late sister, Princess Margaret, while another part of the post shows her gleefully getting onto the back of a horse.

Happy birthday, Your Majesty!

The Royal Family's Twitter account also shared a collection of snaps, writing in the caption: "Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!"

Earlier today, Prince William and Kate Middleton gave a rare glimpse into family life with the Queen as they wished her a happy 94th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post featuring a picture taken at the Chelsea Flower Show. In the pic, Kate shows her concept garden to the Monarch.

A message from Will and Kate

In the snap, the trio appear to be deep in conversation as Kate, 38, affectionately smiles at the Queen.

Alongside the photo, William and Kate wrote: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!"

It follows the cancellation of a number of royal birthday events because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Queen called off the usual gun salute.

The Queen is celebrating her birthday at Windsor Castle during the lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They have also axed the Trooping the Colour Parade in June.

A spokesperson said: "Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances."

And a separate statement from Buckingham Palace revealed: "The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form.

"A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

