Queen's birthday: Call for Brits to sing Happy Birthday on their doorsteps as she turns 94

Brits are being asked to sing for the Queen as the monarch celebrates her birthday next week.

Her Majesty will turn 94 on Tuesday (April 21) and as a mark of respect, people all over the country are being urged to take part in a massive singalong.

TV's Ben Fogle led the call for everyone to sing Happy Birthday to the Queen from their doorsteps and windows, as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Brits are asked to sing for the Queen on her birthday next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's 'sweet messages to Prince Charles and the Queen'

On Twitter, the popular broadcaster told his followers to "bring good cheer" by taking part.

She turns 94 on Tuesday

He tweeted: "It's the Queen's birthday next Tuesday. Let's throw her a surprise. At 9am [on] April 21, we are calling on the whole country to sing Happy Birthday from our windows and doorsteps.

Broadcaster Ben Fogle led the call on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Let our song bring good cheer not just to Her Majesty but to the whole nation #singforthequeen."

Unfortunately, many of Ben's followers didn't seem to keen on the idea.

One said simply: "Absolutely not."

Let our song bring good cheer.

Another wrote: "This is a nice idea but I’m clapping for the PM at 0830, dancing for the Police at 9AM, jazz hands for the judiciary at 0930 and arm waving for the army at 10AM so no real time for this."

A third tweeted back: "I'd rather stand outside and cry for the dead and their loved ones, if you don't mind."

Absolutely not. — Barry (@AytonBarry) April 16, 2020

This is a nice idea but I’m clapping for the PM at 0830, dancing for the Police at 9AM, jazz hands for the judiciary at 0930 and arm waving for the army at 10AM so no real time for this — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) April 16, 2020

I'd rather stand outside and cry for the dead and their loved ones if you don't mind — Mrs Gee #BetrayedByCentrists (@earthygirl011) April 16, 2020

The star's idea of singing for the Queen follows the hugely successful Clap for Carers campaign, which has seen Brits giving NHS workers a big round of applause for risking their lives in the pandemic.

Others have tried to replicate its success for other causes.

Earlier this month, after Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus, peopled called for everyone to throw their support behind the Prime Minister and clap for him.

Come on Twitter, let's organise a #ClapForBoris for tomorrow night. Retweet this with the hashtag to get it trending. — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) April 6, 2020

One Twitter user said: "Come on Twitter, let's organise a #ClapForBoris for tomorrow night. Retweet this with the hashtag to get it trending."

A 'Clap for Boris' campaign

Another defended the idea, writing: "Regardless of your political views, it's time to support a critically ill man. It certainly isn't the time for stubbornness... #ClapForBoris."

But a slew of Twitter users bashed the campaign.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering at Chequers after leaving intensive care (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: The Queen sends personal thanks to NHS staff on World Health Day

"I, like many, wish Boris Johnson a very speedy recovery," said one critic. "But having #ClapForBoris only serves to water down the gesture of #clapforNHS. We'll be clapping for everything before long, otherwise and once again the hard working NHS staff will be forgotten."

The PM has since left intensive care, although he is yet to return to work. A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed over the weekend that he would continue his recovery at his Chequers home.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.