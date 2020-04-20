Prince Philip issues statement on coronavirus pandemic from Windsor Castle

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has issued a public statement on the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from his lockdown at Windsor Castle, where he is currently living with the Queen, the 98-year-old royal has released a message to mark the start of World Immunisation Week.

The Duke said he wants to "recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic" by people in "the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19".

Prince Philip has issued a statement on the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: "On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

Over the course of his long life, Prince Philip has affiliated himself with over 750 organisations - including many working in healthcare, science and technology.

Among them is the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. The school is one of the bodies conducting essential research into the deadly flu-like bug.

The Royal Family released his statement on its social media channels, including Instagram, where it drew praise from fans.

What did their followers say?

One said, with a string of clapping emojis: "Marvellous. Thank you, sir."

Another responded: "Good to hear the views of this gentleman."

Someone else wrote: "Well said, sir, an amazing man."

A fourth commented: "Kind, encouraging words from the Duke of Edinburgh."

The Duke is currently sharing his coronavirus lockdown with his wife, Her Majesty the Queen.

I also wanted to thank all key workers.

The monarch celebrates her 94th birthday on Tuesday (April 21) and some have called for a nationwide round of applause to mark the special day.

It was followed by reports the Queen requested there to be no birthday gun salutes tomorrow.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the cancellation is the first in 68 years.

The Queen and Prince Philip are spending their lockdown at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They said: "Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances."

Instead of the usual events, a social media post will mark the special day.

However, any calls or video calls between the monarch and her family will remain private.

