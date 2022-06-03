With the Platinum Jubilee celebrations well underway, Princess Eugenie proved that, in 2022, the royal family is very much progressive.

And that’s because, earlier today (June 3), the Queen‘s granddaughter showed off her tattoo for what’s thought to be the first time.

It came after she attended the Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Princess Eugenie attended a lunch at London’s Guildhall after the Thanksgiving service (Credit: Splash News)

Platinum Jubilee 2022: Princess Eugenie’s tattoo

Princess Eugenie arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral with husband Jack Brooksbank, her sister Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Eugenie, who left son August at home for the event, wore a striking bright orange dress.

It was designed by Emilia Wickstead, a favourite designer of the Duchess of Cambridge.

She teamed it with a black hat and matching heels.

Sitting in the cathedral for the service, Eugenie was seen joking with her cousin Prince Harry.

He had flown in for the Platinum Jubilee with his wife Meghan Markle.

The small tattoo was visible just behind Princess Eugenie’s ear as she left the service of Thanksgiving (Credit: Splash News)

However, Eugenie was soon making headlines of her own when eagle-eyed fans spotted her tattoo.

It sits behind her left ear and was on show today after she unusually decided to wear her hair up.

As a result, it’s believed to be the first time she’s had her inking on display in public.

And it appears to be of a small heart or circle in black ink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Celebrating 70 years with a cute family photo

Earlier on in the celebrations, Eugenie shared an insight of herself, Jack and August watching the Trooping the Colour flypast.

The princess uploaded three shots to Instagram, showing the trio watching the planes fly overhead as they waved.

She captioned the shot: “The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years.”

Eugenie wasn’t on the balcony to watch the flypast – instead, she watched alongside Prince Harry and Meghan from the Major General’s office on Horse Guards Parade.

She also paid tribute to “Grannie” earlier in the week, writing an article honouring her service.

