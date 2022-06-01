The Queen’s Jubilee begins tomorrow, and ahead of it, Her Majesty’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, has shared a heartfelt tribute to her “grannie”.

In the heartwarming tribute, Eugenie said that she hopes her son inherits Her Majesty’s ability to “laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye”.

Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Eugenie tribute ahead of Queen’s Jubilee

The day before the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin, Eugenie paid tribute to her grandmother.

Writing in The Spectator magazine, Eugenie said that she hopes her son will inherit many of Her Majesty’s qualities.

Some of these qualities include her patience and her ability to laugh at herself.

Read more: Queen’s private jet pulls up and ‘aborts landing’ en route to Jubilee celebrations

Eugenie’s heartwarming words came in an article entitled ‘My Pride in Grannie’.

“I think of my Grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years,” she wrote.

“I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye.”

Eugenie had plenty of praise for her grandmother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen Jubilee

The 32-year-old then went on to praise the Queen even more, saying that she is a “rock”.

“The Jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile,” she said.

One example of this the Princess mentioned was the Queen’s lockdown message from 2020.

During the message, which was specially recorded during the first lockdown in April 2020, the Queen assured Brits that “we will meet again”. Eugenie claims that this helped bring the nation together in the belief that everything would be ok again.

Eugenie also wrote about how she remembers the Queen and Prince Philip waving to the crowds in the last Jubilee in 2012, “keeping the family and the nation moving forward”.

The Queen’s journey home from Balmoral didn’t go well (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen news

Princess Eugenie’s heartfelt message comes just days after the Queen’s journey home was almost thrown into chaos.

Prior to yesterday (Tuesday, May 31), the Queen had spent the last five days in Balmoral.

Her journey home back to London was an eventful one.

The Queen’s private jet was reportedly attempting to land during a thunderstorm before it was forced to abort and pull back into the air.

Read more: The Staircase: Are Sophie Brunet and Michael Peterson still in a relationship?

Her Majesty’s jet then spent the next 15 minutes circling the skies of London before a second landing was attempted.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen’s jet aborted the first landing.

However, they also confirmed that there had been no concerns about Her Majesty’s safety during the incident.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.