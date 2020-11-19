Piers Morgan claims Princess Diana told him she ‘didn’t regret her bombshell Panorama interview’

Piers Morgan has claimed Princess Diana personally told him that she didn’t regret her explosive Panorama interview.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, admitted that while the late royal was willing to be interviewed by Martin Bashir, the ways in which he influenced her may have been “abuse of his position as a BBC journalist”.

It comes after an independent investigation has been launched to determine whether the steps taken by the BBC and Bashir were appropriate.

Piers Morgan claimed Princess Diana ‘didn’t regret her Panorama interview’ (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers Morgan say about Princess Diana?

Piers opened up on the recent news in his Mail Online column today (November 19).

He revealed: “Crucial to his exoneration was a handwritten letter Diana sent to the corporation apparently saying Bashir’s underhand behaviour hadn’t influenced her decision to do the interview. The letter was lost but rediscovered last week.

“To my mind, the letter is irrelevant to Bashir’s culpability or the BBC’s complicity.

“I know Diana didn’t regret doing the interview because she told me so herself.

Princess Diana made the explosive interview in 1995 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Diana Interview: BBC hits back at claims Martin Bashir’s forged documents influenced ‘iconic’ Panorama episode

“So, it’s not surprising that she would defend the guy who did it. He probably begged her to.”

Piers concluded: “The BBC has Diana’s blood on its hands, and heads must roll.”

What did Prince William say about the Panorama interview?

Earlier today, Prince William welcomed the investigation into Bashir’s infamous conversation with his mother.

The Duke of Cambridge stated that it “should help to establish the truth”.

The BBC has launched an independent investigation over Martin Bashir’s interview (Credit: BBC)

He said in a statement: “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.

“It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

Piers and Princess Diana’s relationship

It isn’t the first time Piers has spoken openly about Diana.

The presenter regularly reported on Diana during his time as the editor of the Daily Mirror.

Piers shared a close working relationship with Diana (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, she once invited Piers to a “two-three hour” lunch in Kensington Palace with herself and Prince William.

During an interview with LBC, Piers previously revealed: “She spilled her heart out on all sorts of stuff and after that we had quite a lot of contact. She would ring me up and I would ring her.”

The former-editor also claimed to have helped Diana.

Read more: The Crown’s portrayal of Prince Charles raises fears over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal

He added: “I would do her the odd favour and in return she might give us something, she very much worked with the media.

“Diana in many ways was the most hunted person by the media but also one of the most manipulative people I’ve encountered using the media.

“She was both able to be a victim and someone who used the media at the same time.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.