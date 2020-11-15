Prince Charles’ pals have launched a blistering attack on the latest series of The Crown on Netflix.

And they’ve expressed their concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s multimillion dollar deal with the streaming giant.

Friends have accused the network of exploiting the tumultuous marriage and subsequent divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles for entertainment value.

While a source of the Palace even accused the series of ‘trolling’ the Royal Family.

The Crown Series Four examines Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship (Credit: SplashNews)

How is Prince Charles portrayed on The Crown?

The latest series will explore the courtship and marriage of Diana and Charles.

In fact, it includes scenes of Diana suffering with bulimia, as well as Charles shouting at her.

What’s more, the show raises fresh concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s estimated £100 million deal with Netflix.

A source told the Mail Online: “There are raised eyebrows about Harry taking millions from the company that’s behind all this.

“After all where do much of Netflix’s profits come from? The Crown.”

Is The Crown exploiting the Royal Family? (Credit: SplashNews)

What are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry producing for Netflix?

They also allege that Prince William is particularly upset over the new series.

The source claims: “He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their mega-millions deal with Netflix back in September.

They claim to want to make impactful and meaningful content.

They announced: “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world. Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to earn tens of millions with Netflix (Credit: SplashNews)

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. As is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

So far, they are reported to be working on a cartoon series about female empowerment.

And a documentary on the Black Lives Matter activist and co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

However, there are fears that they may make some royal documentary themed content.



A source told The Mirror that their deal includes a tribute special to Princess Diana.

Hence the source claimed: “It will work as a tribute to Diana and build on all the incredible charity work she has done.

“Netflix would also love to make a documentary about Diana and it is something they have been pushing for.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.