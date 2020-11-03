Charles Spencer has called for an official BBC inquiry into his sister, Princess Diana’s, 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

The Earl says he has evidence to support his claims that his late sister was tricked into giving the controversial interview.

He says that he helped broker the interview deal, and that journalist Martin Bashir presented him with false information.

Apparently he was shown falsified bank statements, that implied royal courtiers were being paid to ‘spy’ on Diana.

Princess Diana’s Panorama interview was watched by 23 million Brits (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Charles Spencer claiming?

What’s more, he even says Martin suggested to him that Prince Charles was having an ongoing affair with their sons nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Meanwhile, Charles says he would have never suggested his sister do the interview if he’d known the statements were false.

In a letter to BBC director general, Tim Davie, Charles demands an official inquiry.

As seen by the Daily Mail, his letter includes: “If it were not for me seeing these statements, I would not have introduced Bashir to my sister.

“In turn, he would have remained just one of thousands of journalists hoping that he/she had a tiny chance of getting her to speak to them, with no realistic prospect of doing so.”

Charles Spencer claims he was swayed into brokering the interview by false statements presented by Martin Bashir (Credit: SplashNews)

How has the BBC reacted?

Before adding: “The sheer dishonesty of what I’ve seen in the BBC 25 years ago, both in Bashir and his colleague’s actions in securing the interview, and the whitewash under Tony Hall’s name, demands it.”

However, the BBC has declined to investigate Charles’ claims.

In fact, in an official statement they reference the 1996 inquiry into the interview.

And pertain that no wrongdoing was proven at that time.

Martin reportedly implied that Prince Charles was having an affair with the nanny (Credit: SplashNews)

They said: “The BBC is being as open as we can be about events from a quarter of a century ago.

“Our records show the focus of the BBC’s investigations into these events was whether or not the Princess of Wales had been misled, and they show that the BBC’s key piece of information was the handwritten statement from the Princess of Wales, who said she hadn’t seen the mocked-up documents and they had played no part in her decision to take part in the interview.



Finally adding: “None of this means the BBC won’t properly look at issues raised. If anyone has substantial new information they would like to share with us, we are encouraging them to do so. While Martin is unwell, however, we are unable to progress this further.”

The BBC have also said that Martin Bashir is suffering from COVID-19, and is unable to comment on the matter.

