The Princess Diana Panorama interview shocked the world in 1995.

Now Prince William has welcomed an investigation into Martin Bashir’s infamous conversation with his mother.

The Duke of Cambridge has said that it “should help to establish the truth”.

The prince believes that the probe into the controversial interview is a “step in the right direction”.

Why is the investigation necessary?

Earl Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, has said that he was shown “false bank statements” by Bashir.

The BBC has claimed it has a note written by Diana saying that she did not see the false bank statements and that they did not play a part in her giving the interview.

During the explosive interview, Diana said of her marriage to Prince Charles: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” referring to Camilla Parker Bowles.

The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.

The investigation will determine whether the steps taken by the BBC and Bashir were appropriate. It will also consider whether their actions influenced Diana’s decision to give the interview.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that Prince William “tentatively welcomed the investigation”.

The royal added: “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

What did the fake bank statements allegedly show?

The mocked-up bank statements reportedly used to encourage Princess Diana to give an interview to the BBC showed payments. These payments were allegedly to members of the Royal Households.

The graphic designer who created the fake documents has said that he was “the fall guy”. He has asked that the BBC apologises.

What made the interview so famous?

When the Princess Diana Panorama interview first aired, it sent shockwaves through the royal family.

The interview, which included candid details about Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage, had explosive results. Princess Diana also mentioned her husband’s rumoured relationship with his now wife, Camilla.

In the interview, Diana also questioned the Prince’s suitability as a king.

What will the investigation seek to discover?

The BBC has asked Lord Dyson, former Master of the Rolls, to lead the new probe. The investigation seeks to determine what steps the broadcaster and the interviewer took to get the interview.

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, said: “The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation.”

What happened to Bashir?

Bashir is currently religion editor at the BBC. He is no longer working as he is signed off sick from work.

A statement from the BBC said: “He is currently recovering from quadruple heart bypass surgery and has significant complications from having contracted COVID-19 earlier in the year.”

