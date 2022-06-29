Meghan Markle has reacted to the news of the American abortion ruling.

After Roe vs Wade was overturned, Meghan spoke out. She revealed husband Prince Harry had a “guttural” response to the news.

More than that, she also opened up about her pregnancies, and her miscarriage, and her quest to end the “stigma and silence” around “personal health crises”.

Meghan Marke news: Royal responds to Roe vs Wade

Speaking to Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex shared her views.

She was asked about the “stigma” surrounding abortion, with Meghan reflecting on her pregnancies and her sad miscarriage before having daughter Lilibet.

Meghan said: “I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children. I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body.

“What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises.”

Opening up on ‘knowing what miscarriage feels like’

She added: “I know what miscarrying feels like, which I’ve talked about publicly. The more that we normalise conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place.”

Meghan went on to admit that the US ruling will affect “women’s physical safety” and “who we are as a society”.

She added that it is “about having a choice” and “not being forced to make a decision they do not want to make”.

Proud parents Meghan and Harry

Of course, Meghan and husband Prince Harry are proud parents to two children – Archie and Lili.

The family recently made the trip over to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

And, while the Queen did get to meet her namesake, the public only caught a glimpse of the newest Sussex arrival.

It came when her parents released a photograph from her first birthday party.

