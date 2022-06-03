The news that the Queen has finally met her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana has delighted royal fans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew into London for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this week.

They brought their children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one tomorrow (June 4) – with them.

And now the Duchess of Sussex’s pal Omid Scoobie has reported that the monarch has finally met her namesake great-granddaughter.

The Queen has finally met her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana, it has been reported (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen news: Monarch finally meets Lilibet

The news comes after the Queen “cleared her diary” to meet the tot.

It’s claimed Meghan and Harry enjoyed a private lunch with the Queen and other senior royals after the Trooping the Colour ceremony yesterday (June 2).

It took place behind closed doors in Windsor, and it was then that Harry and Meghan introduced Lilibet to the Queen for the first time.

Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen.

Scoobie spoke on BBC Breakfast earlier today (June 3) about the meeting.

And he delivered a bit of a blow to those hoping to see poignant family photos from the occasion.

“I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything.”

Meghan and Harry have flown into London for the celebrations (Credit: Splash News)

‘Private moments’ between monarch and her great-granddaughter

He added: “Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.

Read more: Prince George concerns royal watchers with appearance on balcony

“They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.

“Of course we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage.

“So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.”

Fans react

One royal fan said she was “so happy” to see the Queen interacting with Prince Louis on the balcony yesterday.

She added: “I do hope the Queen got to meet baby Lilibet!”

Another thinks they’ve figured out why the Queen pulled out of the Thanksgiving service today.

“Queen Lilibet is with her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet in Windsor castle. She want to enjoy them,” they said.

Meghan and Harry’s ‘low profile’

Brits got their first glimpse of Meghan and Harry yesterday at the Trooping the Colour event.

Scoobie claimed the pair “wanted to be as low profile as possible during this trip”.

Read more: Piers Morgan slammed over ‘disrespectful’ Thanksgiving service comments as Queen pulls out

He added: “It is almost hard to believe, but I think that yesterday at Trooping the Colour was a great example.

“We didn’t really catch sight of them on TV cameras. There were a few grainy photos of them in existence online but that is about as far as it goes.

“And for them being here is all about honouring and really celebrating the life and legacy of the Queen. Someone that they have continued a very warm and close relationship with.”

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.