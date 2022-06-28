Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly seem to be enjoying their new life in California – but not according to one expert.

After their short visit to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee, the prince was seen playing in a polo match, while Meghan and his new friends from the US supported him from the sidelines.

However, royal expert Duncan Larcombe has claimed that his “perfect LA life” is not all it’s cracked up to be.

He believes the Duke of Sussex is “homesick” and questions whether Harry is happy with the choices he’s made.

Prince Harry played in a polo match with his team in Santa Barbra (Credit: Cover Images)

Expert claims Prince Harry looks ‘homesick’ and ‘unhappy’

Last week, Prince Harry was spotted adjusting to his new life in LA with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex was seen playing polo at their local club in Santa Barbara while Meghan cheered him on.

He must sometimes wonder if everything he has given up has been worth it.

The prince joined the Los Padres polo team in May and has spent the last few weeks playing alongside his teammates.

Since their move to the US, the couple have also developed a close network of friends including Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

However, royal expert Duncan believes that Harry is “unhappy” with the “perfect LA life” Meghan is trying to create for him.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claims that Prince Harry is ‘homesick’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Duncan Larcombe claimed to Closer: “He seems homesick to me. Meghan is cheering him on on the sidelines. Helping create this perfect LA life for him to justify what he’s given up in the UK.

“But something doesn’t seem to sit right. Harry looks unhappy.”

The royal expert then went onto claim that Prince Harry is living in “self-imposed exile”.

He alleged: “He is living out there in self-imposed exile and Harry is a very sociable person. He must sometimes wonder if everything he has given up has been worth it.”

