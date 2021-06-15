In the latest news concerning Meghan Markle, a poll has revealed she is ‘more respected’ than Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry have divided royal fans ever since ‘Megxit’. They stepped away from royal duties early last year.

But despite the scorn they receive from online commenters and certain sections of the press, it turns out Meghan – and Harry – are held in high esteem by some.

According to a poll, the news about Meghan Markle is she is held in higher regard that Kate Middleton (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan Markle news: ‘She’s won respect’

The study was conducted by youth health charity stem4 and it analysed perceptions of several celebrities and public figures.

Among the royals, the Queen topped the list of those of her family members who are most highly regarded.

But Meghan placed second among her in-laws and their relatives, with Harry not far behind.

The Queen polled 26% of the votes and Meghan accrued 21%.

Harry ‘more respected than his brother’

Harry also garnered 21%, a significant proportion more than his brother William.

And in another parallel, Meghan bested her husband’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton by the same margin.

Kate, like her husband, picked up just 11% of the vote.

Who do you respect more: Prince Harry or his brother? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘How to earn the respect of young people’

According to reports, 1032 people between the ages of 13 and 25 were quizzed for the study.

The CEO of stem4, indicated young people are more impressed by virtuous characteristics rather than material concerns.

Dr Dr Nihara Krause reflected: “To earn the respect of young people today you don’t need to earn a fortune or have good looks.

“It’s far more important that you show bravery, resilience, and compassion for others and for nature.

“Those are certainly qualities the Queen shares with some of the other names on this list such as David Attenborough and Marcus Rashford.”

The Queen is the most respected member of the royal family among young people (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Polls concerning Meghan and Harry’s popularity have delivered wildly fluctuating results over the past six months.

In December of 2020, a global popularity survey had Meghan as far and away the most popular royal.

And it seems the Sussexes joint popularity held steady in February – and even increased by the start of March.

Meanwhile, a further poll, in April, suggested they had lost some of their popularity.

It came after their infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.

