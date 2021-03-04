Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are more popular now than they were mid-February, new data shows ahead of their Oprah interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s interview with the US chat host will air next week.

Harry and Meghan have seen their popularity increase (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the poll about Meghan and Prince Harry reveal?

A survey has revealed, just days before the bombshell chat, that Brits’ opinions of the couple have actually improved in the weeks since Buckingham Palace confirmed they would not be returning to royal duties.

According to new YouGov figures, over half (53 per cent) of the public have a positive opinion of the Duke of Sussex, while 41 per cent have a negative opinion.

That puts gives him a net favourability of +12, up three points since February 18, when news broke that the Royal Family was taking away the Sussexes’ patronages.

Prince Harry has a favourability rating of +12 (Credit: SplashNews)

Similarly, public opinion of Meghan has improved.

Over half of the 1,639 Brits polled by YouGov on March 1 and 2 have a negative view of the former actress.

How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?

More than half (53 per cent) of the respondents have a negative opinion of her and 39 per cent positive, which puts her net favourability at -14.

However, that represents an increase in favourability of five points.

It comes after a new clip emerged from the Oprah interview.

More than half of Brits still have a negative opinion of Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan calls out ‘falsehoods’

In the video, Meghan suggests “the firm” has “perpetuated falsehoods” about them.

It shows her saying that she doesn’t know how the Palace would expect her and Harry to “be silent”.

Presenter Oprah Winfrey asks her: “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

Meghan tells the host: “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

“And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I’ve… there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

The Sussexes’ Oprah chat airs next week (Credit: CBS / YouTube)

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan hit out at the clip on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Let’s be very clear: the new clip from Oprah’s whine-athon with the Sussexes shows Meghan Markle directly calling the Queen and Prince Philip liars.

“They are the heads of ‘The Firm’. And she’s done this as Philip lies seriously ill in hospital. It’s an absolute disgrace.”

