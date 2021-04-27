Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity ratings have “fallen to their lowest ever levels”, according to a nationwide poll.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s popularity had sunk after their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

However, in the wake of Prince Philip’s funeral, a survey has found that their approval rating with the public has dropped even further.

The Duke and Duchess are at an all-time low (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the poll say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

According to the YouGov poll more than 1,700 Brits were quizzed between April 21 and 22, and the Prince scored a 43 per cent positive rating.

However, 49 per cent had a negative opinion of him, which represents a -6 net drop from March 12.

When it comes to Meghan, the poll found that only 29 per cent had a positive opinion of the Duchess.

Conversely, 69 per cent had a negative opinion.

Her net popularity rating now sits at -32, a drop of -5 from a month-and-a-half ago.

Prince Harry attended the funeral of his grandfather, while pregnant Meghan – under the advice of doctors – stayed at home in California.

Charles enjoyed a bump in popularity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who scored highly in the poll?

While the estranged Duke and Duchess scored negatively, some members of the Royal Family maintained their popularity.

According to the poll, the Queen remains the most popular Royal.

Her Majesty sits at the top of the table with an 85 per cent approval rating (+78 net).

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne come next on the list.

Prince Charles also saw an increase in his popularity after his father’s funeral.

He scored a 58 per cent approval rating, an increase of +25.

He scored a 58 per cent approval rating, an increase of +25.

Elsewhere, Prince Edward enjoyed a surge in popularity – he rose from a 41 per cent positive rating to 54 per cent.

The Queen will wind down, according to a report (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will the Queen do now?

Despite her high approval rating, speculation abounds about the Queen’s ongoing role as the head of the family in the wake of her husband’s death.

Reports claim that the 95-year-old monarch will “step away gracefully” from royal duties.

“Fundamentally, the Queen will fade away gracefully,” a royal expert told the New York Times.

“Covid has helped in the sense that it has accelerated what any sensible 95-year-old woman would want to do, which is not stand on your feet all day long.”

