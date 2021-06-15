Piers Morgan has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, accusing them of “hijacking” the Queen’s nickname for their daughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their newborn daughter Lilibet – which has been Her Majesty’s family nickname since she was a child.

Piers, who quit Good Morning Britain after a backlash over his comments about the couple’s Oprah interview, took aim at the royals again.

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Speaking on Sean Hannity’s American show on Fox News, Piers said: “I think it’s time those two [Meghan and Harry] gave up their titles, stopped whining 24/7 and try and take a leaf out of the book of the Queen, whose nickname Lilibet they’ve hijacked for their daughter.

“Take a little tip from the Queen, less is more.

“If you want to be a royal, less is more. We’re hearing too much of your yapping, too much of your whining, it’s time to pipe down.”

Piers has been critical of the couple since they stepped back from royal life last year.

Following their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the presenter stepped down from his job at Good Morning Britain after sparking complaints over his comments about Meghan.

Piers had said he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan said in the chat, after the Duchess spoke about feeling suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie and claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

What happened with Piers on GMB?

Piers even clashed with GMB’s weatherman Alex Beresford on the programme, resulting in the host walking off set.

Thousands of viewers complained to TV watchdog Ofcom, and ITV later confirmed Piers would leave the show.

However, following his departure, Piers stood by his comments and insisted he still didn’t believe Meghan.

He said he decided to quit GMB after he was asked to apologise to Meghan on air.

Piers said on Instagram at the time: “I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

Meanwhile, Piers previously called for Harry and Meghan to lose their royal titles.

Speaking to The Sun, Piers raged: “I think they should be stripped of their titles because they’re trashing the institution and causing a lot of damage in the Commonwealth.”

