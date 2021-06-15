Princess Diana ‘would have cautioned Prince Harry about Oprah interview’

In latest Prince Harry news, a friend of the late Princess Diana claims she would have cautioned him about doing his Oprah interview.

The now infamous chat aired back in March as Harry and wife Meghan Markle discussed their decision to step back from royal life.

However, Dr James Colthurst believes Diana – who did a tell-all chat back in 1995 with Panorama – may have stopped her son from doing the interview.

Diana may have cautioned Harry about the Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Prince Harry?

Dr Colthurst told the Radio Times: “I’m not sure he would have got to the interview stage.

“I believe she might have cautioned him beforehand to solve things in some other way.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan didn’t hold back in their explosive tell-all.

Princess Diana pictured with a young Harry in 1995 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harry and Meghan say in their Oprah interview?

During their interview, Meghan first spoke with host Oprah Winfrey alone as she opened up about feeling suicidal during her pregnancy with son Archie.

She claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

In addition, she alleged there were ‘concerns’ and ‘conversations’ within the family about how dark Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

Meghan also claimed her sister-in-law Kate Middleton made her cry in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry.

Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview aired in March (Credit: YouTube)

It had been previously reported that Meghan had made Kate cry however, the Duchess insisted to Oprah that the “reverse happened”.

Meanwhile, Harry later joined his wife, and claimed he became financially “cut off” from his family when they moved to the United States.

He also claimed his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement to say it would be addressing the couple’s claims privately within the family.

Harry and Meghan recently welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana.

Harry paid tribute to his late mother with baby Lilibet Diana’s name (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple paid tribute to both the Queen and Diana with the name choice.

Lilibet is Her Majesty’s family nickname, which she’s had since she was a child.

