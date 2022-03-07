The Queen pictured in first in-person engagement since having Covid

The latest news regarding the Queen is that she has been pictured in her first in-person engagement since having Covid.

Her Majesty, 95, met the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, at Windsor Castle earlier today.

The Queen met Justin Trudeau today (Credit: Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock)

Royal fans will be very pleased to know that Her Majesty returned to hosting in-person engagements today.

It is the first time that the elderly monarch has hosted an in-person engagement since testing positive for Covid on Sunday, February 20.

The Queen met Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle today – and their meeting was caught on camera.

In the photo, Mr Trudeau shook the Queen’s hand as they smile at each other.

In an apparent touching show of support to Ukraine, the flowers on the table next to them are blue and yellow, the same colours as the Ukrainian flag.

How did royal fans react to the latest news about the Queen?

Chris Ship, the royal editor for ITV News, shared some pictures of the Queen and Mr. Trudeau for his 114k Twitter followers to see.

Many royal fans took to Twitter today to revel in the good news about the Queen’s return to work.

“It’s so nice to see her doing better. Really sweet photo of the two of them together,” one fan said of the picture.

“I’m very glad she has recovered from Covid,” another said.

“Lovely to see her looking well, after having #Covid, wow, that Queen is one tough cookie,” a third said.

“Great to see Her Majesty the Queen looking well after Covid. She is one amazing person in so many ways,” another said.

“Glad to see she’s feeling better,” a fifth said.

The Queen’s return to work

Royal fans are over the moon that the Queen is back working (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Following their meeting, Mr. Trudeau only had good things to say about Her Majesty.

“I can tell you in my conversation with her this morning she was as insightful and perspicacious as ever, very interested in what’s going on,” he said.

Prior to today’s meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister, the Queen had been hosting audiences and engagements virtually.

Royal fans were worried for Her Majesty when she was forced to cancel virtual engagements on February 22. The 95-year-old suffered from “mild, cold-like symptoms” following her positive test.

However, the next day, Her Majesty had her weekly meeting with the Prime Minister, albeit via the phone.

The Queen’s meeting with Mr. Trudeau comes after it was reported that she is going to be quitting Buckingham Palace to live in Windsor Castle.

