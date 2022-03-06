Why the Queen is ‘quitting Buckingham Palace permanently’

The Queen will make Windsor Castle her permanent home and will never fully return to Buckingham Palace, according to a new report today.

Her Majesty lived at the the central London palace throughout her 70-year reign but hasn’t spent a single night there since March 2020.

She and Prince Philip located to Windsor at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Windsor was previously the Queen’s weekend home and her residence for Easter, plus a week in June when she traditionally attends Royal Ascot and the service of the Order of the Garter.

‘It makes sense’

“Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense.” royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sunday Times.

The decision to stay away from Buckingham Palace could, in part, be due to the ongoing renovations which are expected to continue until 2027.

The Palace is midway through a 10-year, £369million restoration programme.

She has her memories with Prince Philip there.

Remaining in Windsor will mean she is closer to Prince Andrew, who lives at Rowe Lodge on the Windsor Estate, and Prince Edward who lives with his family at Bagshot Park a short drive away.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla will leave their preferred residence of Clarence House to move into Buckingham Palace when he ascends the throne following the Queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace became the official royal residence in 1837 and is the administrative HQ of the Monarch to this day.

It is the venue for many royal events and ceremonies, from entertaining foreign Head of States to celebrating achievement at Investitures and receptions.

The Palace has 775 rooms, including 19 State rooms, 52 Royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms.

The State Rooms at Buckingham Palace are open to visitors every summer.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were living at Windsor Castle when he died (Credit: Splash)

Prince Philip’s resting place

Windsor Castle has been a residence for the British royal family for over 1000 years, since William the Conqueror ordered its construction in 1070.

The Queen spent much of her childhood at Windsor.

It is of course also home to St George’s Chapel, where Prince Philip was laid to rest.

