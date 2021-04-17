The funeral of Prince Philip has left fans in tears today as the royal family bid farewell to the Duke.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s coffin arrived at St George’s Chapel shortly before 3pm.

One moment showed Philip’s driving carriage being brought in to Windsor Castle, as it carried his racing cap and gloves.

Philip’s carriage carried his hat and gloves (Credit: ITV)

Prince Philip funeral

The Duke’s whip was also in the front seat as the carriage – which he designed himself – arrived.

Philip took up carriage driving shortly after his retirement from competitive polo in 1971.

The poignant moment left many fans in tears on Twitter.

Fans were in tears seeing Philip’s hat, gloves and whip (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

One person said: “They just showed Prince Philip’s gloves and hat, I just about burst into full cry mode. Tears are escaping.”

Another wrote: “The addition of HRH Prince Philip’s personal items, his gloves and hat, is moving.”

A third added: “Over an hour later and I am still heartbroken over the image of Philip’s hat and gloves on the seat of his horse carriage.”

One tweeted: “Ngl I’m emotional watching Prince Philip’s funeral… Seeing his carriage with his hat and gloves laid on the seat.”

Fans were also upset as they watched the Queen arrive for the funeral.

The Queen stood alone during the service (Credit: ITV)

The Queen stands alone during service

Her Majesty followed her husband’s coffin in her official Bentley as her lady-in-waiting joined her on the journey.

However, due to Covid regulations, the Queen sat alone during the service.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne led the procession followed by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry joined behind – being separated by Anne’s son Peter Phillips.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was draped with his personal standard along with his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers.

Philip’s coffin draped in his personal standard (Credit: Sky News)

The coffin was taken to St George’s Chapel on a specially designed Land Rover, which Philip designed himself.

There was then a national minute’s silence at 3pm before the coffin was taken into the Chapel.

