Prince Charles is reportedly loaning Prince Andrew a considerable amount towards Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse case payout.

It’s believed that the Prince of Wales is lending his younger brother £7million, while the Queen is also chipping in.

But, according to expert Russell Myers, the royals have a good reason for doing so.

Prince Charles is reportedly lending brother Andrew £7million (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘could receive £7m compensation if he’s forced out of home’

Prince Charles ‘bankrolls’ brother Andrew

The Sun reports that Andrew will pay back his family once he gets the cash from the sale of his Switzerland ski chalet, which could take months.

The publication also claims that no public money is being used.

Andrew now has 10 days to hand over the money, resulting in Giuffre dropping her lawsuit.

That payment has to be paid on time.

A source told The Sun: “There were family discussions about how to ‘take a little from here and a little from there’.

“Once it (money from the chalet) hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money. But that payment (to Virginia) has to be paid on time. He can’t rely on selling the chalet.

“Too many things can go wrong and the court won’t wait for property queries.”

The Queen has reportedly loaned Andrew some money (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is Charles helping out Andrew?

Meanwhile, royal editor Russell discussed the reports with Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show today (March 7).

Speaking about the news, he said: “My understanding is that this settlement was up to £12million. Some of that money is going to a charitable fund to Virginia Giuffre.

“The Queen is also getting involved and lending him money. The reason they are probably getting involved – reading between the lines – is that if he did go to trial, could you imagine how cataclysmic that would be?

Read more: Prince Charles ‘read riot act to Prince Andrew’ amid scandal

“Not only for him, but the rest of the royal family.”

In addition, Russell added: “We have been told that no taxpayer money has been used. However, the fact that they are doing to get rid of this situation begs more questions that it answers, I think.”

Buckingham Palace failed to comment when approached by ED!.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.