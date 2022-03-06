Queen’s ‘desperate wish amid doubts over Meghan and Harry returning to UK’

The Queen desperately wants to meet great-granddaughter Lilibet in person, a royal author has claimed.

Her Majesty, 95, has never met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter Lilibet in person following the tot’s birth last June.

There were reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going to return to the UK from America for the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June.

However, reports suggest that the couple may not be coming over after all amid current security arrangements.

Back in January, Harry launched legal action against the Home Office for refusal to allow him to pay for police security for him and his family when they visit the UK.

Now with everything up in the air, it’s not clear whether Harry and Meghan will return to the UK with their children.

According to a royal author, this will be sad news for the monarch because she “would desperately like to see” Lilibet in person.

Royal author Brian Hoey told the Express: “I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household, she really would desperately like to see the baby in this way.

“I think she would love to, I wonder whether it is going to happen, I would love to think it could.”

Mr Hoey also said he believes a reunion between the Sussexes and the Queen could help build the alleged rift.

He added: “It would be a very easy thing for the rift to be healed between them.”

The expert went on to say that he believes the Queen “holds no feelings of disapproval towards Harry and Meghan” and she would “certainly welcome them back if they came”.

When did the Queen last see Archie?

The Queen also hasn’t been able to see Harry and Meghan’s two-year-old son Archie in person in a couple of years.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US back in early 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Last year, a royal expert warned that the Queen may never get to see Archie and Lilibet.

Royal expert Phil Damper told The Sun at the time: “I think there is a very real danger the Queen will never see Archie again or never see her new great-granddaughter, which is tragic.

“I can’t see how when they [Meghan and Harry] go on about compassion and family problems but don’t let their grandfather or great-grandmother see Archie.”

