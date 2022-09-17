Kate Middleton has revealed her three children are making friends at their new school.

The Princess of Wales revealed the news during a walkabout at Sandringham earlier this week.

She was there with Prince William to see floral tributes left for the Queen and to greet well-wishers.

And, during the walkabout, Kate chatted to some of those assembled, fielding questions about the children and how they were getting on at their new school.

The Princess of Wales made the comments at Sandringham earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton admit children are ‘settling in nicely’

Of course, earlier this summer, Kate and William uprooted the family and made the move to Windsor.

This meant that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis moved to Lambrook School.

And it seems they’re adjusting well following a taster day which saw their parents accompany them through the school gates for the day.

Speaking to crowds at Sandringham, Kate revealed they have “settled in nicely”.

Lydia Bailey, who was in the crowd, told People: “Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school.”

She added that Kate revealed the trio also “have new friends”.

The taster day at the school took place on September 7 – just a day before the Queen’s passing.

While Prince William flew up to Balmoral to be with his grandmother and the royal family, Kate stayed behind in Windsor to be with their kids.

The three children of Kate and William are making friends at their new school (Credit: Splash News)

Children coping ‘well’ with loss of Queen

Following the passing of the Queen, Kate has also revealed how her three young children are coping with the loss.

Kate revealed that her children are “doing well” following the loss of their great-grandmother.

However, she admitted that Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, don’t quite understand the loss yet.

Speaking to the BBC, one royal fan revealed what Kate had said about her children.

“My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange,” they said.

The Princess of Wales also reportedly revealed that Prince George, who is nine, “understands the loss” of the Queen.

However, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis understand “less so”.

Prince of Wales’ emotional confession

Prince William has made an emotional confession about his children in the wake of the Queen’s passing.

Earlier this week the future king reportedly revealed that he is trying to provide his children with a sense of “continuity” after Her Majesty’s passing.

“He spoke about George, Charlotte, and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible,” one royal well-wisher said.

Read more: Royal fans spot Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s ‘devastated’ and ‘broken’ reaction during service for Queen

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.