Prince George’s appearance as he heads to school prompting same comment from so many royal fans

Prince George headed to his new school yesterday with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal children were joined by their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they had a ‘taster day’ at their brand new school.

The family have moved to Windsor and therefore, George, Charlotte and Louis are starting Lambrook School which is in the Berkshire countryside.

VIDEO: New school day today for George, Charlotte and Louis.

All now at Lambrook School near Ascot after the family moved house to the Windsor estate.

Mum and Dad took them into school earlier for their ‘taster day’. pic.twitter.com/v9okG0qhOI — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 7, 2022

Last month, Prince William and Kate announced that their children would be starting at the independent school in September.

A video has now emerged showing the Duke and Duchess walking hand-in-hand with their children for their first day.

ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship shared the footage on Twitter.

In the video, the Cambridges are seen walking towards the entrance of the school where they are greeted by a member of staff.

Kate and William took George, Charlotte and Louis to their new school (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Kate is seen holding George, nine, and Louis’ hands as the two boys are matching in their uniform.

George and Louis, four, looked adorable in a white shirt and dark grey shorts with socks and shoes.

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Charlotte wore a blue school dress with her hair in plaits.

Kate and William also looked smart as the Duchess wore a brown polka dot dress and matching heels.

Elsewhere, William wore a blazer, shirt and trousers.

Royal fans were distracted by George’s height (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

George, Charlotte and Louis attend school

As the children approach the entrance with their parents, a member of staff greets them and shakes their hands.

Chris wrote: “New school day today for George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince George is so tall and he’s only 9!! What a beautiful family.

“All now at Lambrook School near Ascot after the family moved house to the Windsor estate. Mum and Dad took them into school earlier for their ‘taster day’.”

Royal fans loved seeing the children heading to their new school but it seems that it was George who grabbed their attention.

The Cambridge kids were greeted by a member of staff (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Many fans couldn’t get over how tall George is!

One person said: “Prince George is so tall! Wow! Gorgeous family.”

Another wrote: “Prince George is so tall and he’s only 9!! What a beautiful family.”

A third tweeted: “Impressive how tall is Prince George.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “How tall is Prince George. He is up to Catherine’s shoulders and she is in heels.”

Why have George, Charlotte and Louis moved schools?

George, Charlotte and Louis have moved schools because the family have relocated to Windsor from Kensington Palace in London.

Last month, a source told The Sun: “This decision to move to Windsor and for George, Charlotte and Louis to go to school together was always about putting the children first. It is the best thing for the kids.”

The new school certainly doesn’t come cheap as reports claimed the Cambridges are spending around £53,000 a year in school fees.

